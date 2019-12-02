Lift up the ornaments! Flip the switch! Light the tree as Windsor Court shines for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's a holiday tradition.

And a classic Christmas tree.

It's in the lobby at Windsor Court in New Orleans.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is on the scene as the switch is flipped to light up the season.

The tree is 19 and a half feet tall.

It has more than 22,000 lights.

And more than 5,000 ornaments.

The tree is not alone at the hotel's holiday party atmosphere.

More than 1,500 feet of garland rolls through the lobby.

And six-foot magnolia wreaths hang in the lobby windows.