In search of the right Christmas tree

NEW ORLEANS-- One of the happiest places in town this weekend was the Toy Soldiers Christmas Tree lot on Canal Blvd. After all who wouldn't want to get caught in a maze of Douglas, Fraser, or Noble Fir to get into the holiday spirit.

The kids on hand were there to figure out a spot for Santa to bring toys, but one family had an idea of what they wanted.

Lindsey Willis was with her family and she said, "We like a nice 8-9 foot full tree that shines nice and bright in the corner of our living room."

It's a good year to buy a live tree. The folks that grow them in Louisiana say that the tree prices have remained the same for the past few years and ample rain has helped this year's crop to be one of the healthiest.