× Freezing temperatures come back tonight

A cold and dry air mass is settling into the deep south behind the front that pushed through on Saturday night. The colder air is about a day behind the front but that will make for a chilly start to the week.

Expect plenty of sun today but afternoon highs only in the mid 50s. 55-57 across the area. Still breezy through the day as well so keep the jackets handy.

Tonight with clear skies and less winds temperatures will drop quickly after sunset. Expect lows of 30-32 north of the lakes and in southern Mississippi. Cover any plants that could be impacted or spray them with water.

South shore temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s with some low 40s in metro New Orleans as winds stay a little higher.

Look for another cool day Tuesday with highs around 60