Deputies hoping to solve the mystery of the torched Rolls Royce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, L A -- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping to find whoever set a Rolls Royce on fire in Metairie. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, the crime happened in the early morning hours of September 16 in the 2900 block of Lime Street. A security camera recorded some of what happened, and deputies hope that video will lead to a break in the case.

The video shows a car that deputies say is a Lincoln pull up and stop in the area. One person is seen exiting the car and headed in the direction of the parked Rolls Royce. The video does not show the suspect actually setting the car on fire, but it does show the man return to the Lincoln with what appears to be the flicker of flames behind him.

The Rolls was being repaired by a shop in the area. It has since hit the auction block. In fact, here's its auction page if you'd like to see the damage or even place a bid on the car.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance video, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you have information that could help deputies find whoever torched the car, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.