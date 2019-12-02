× College football playoff talk: a no no in Tigertown as LSU preps for SEC championship

There’s only one championship on Ed Orgeron’s mind this week, and it isn’t the one, won on the final game of the season.

LSU plays Georgia Saturday in Atlanta for the SEC championship. It is LSU’s first trip to the league championship game since 2011. And, it is the only game the LSU head coach plans to talk about this week.

LSU is a 7.5 favorite over the Bulldogs.

LSU has played Georgia three times in the championship game in a stretch from 2003 to 2011. LSU won in 2003 and 2011. Georgia won in 2005.

LSU leads the SEC in scoring offense, total offense, passing offense, and redzone offense.

Orgeron said Monday that LSU is working diligently to retain passing game coordinator Joe Brady. Brady was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Frank Broyles award, one that goes to the top assistant coach in college football.

Game time is 3 pm New Orleans time Saturday.

LSU is the home team, and will wear its traditional white jerseys with gold pants.