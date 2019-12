× Two shot, two dead on N. Dorgenois Sunday Afternoon

New Orleans – Police are investigating four people that were shot in the 2000 block of N. Dorgenois street just before one Sunday afternoon.

Two were taken to the hospital, while two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any names of the victims or of a suspect.

The investigation is still in the early stages, and police are asking that if you have any information to give Crimestoppers a call.

That number is (504) 822-1111.