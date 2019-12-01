× $5k reward offered for Canal St. shooting info

NEW ORLEANS – City officials have offered a $5,000 reward for information about the shooting on Canal Street that left 11 people injured, two critically.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson issued the following statement:

“What happened in our city overnight was a cowardly and senseless act that we cannot and will not tolerate.

“For a fourth straight year, New Orleans continues to see significant reductions in violent crime. Mayor Cantrell, myself and all of City leadership remain steadfast and committed to continuing that trend. We will not let the acts of a few deter us.

“While this investigation is in the very beginning stages, one thing is certain – we will not stop until we identify and arrest those responsible.

“We urge anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300. Also, persons with information can call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this investigation.

“To the victims – you are in our thoughts and prayers, and we will work tirelessly to bring those behind this cowardly act to justice. That is a promise.”

New Orleans City Councilmember Kristin Giselson Palmer also issued a statement:

“This is a terrible event on a weekend meant to celebrate the traditions of two wonderful Louisiana Institutions. I hope for a speedy recovery for the victims and will work closely with the administration to provide any support necessary to them and their families. I also commend the officers who responded immediately to the scene and call on anyone with information on the event or perpetrators come forward immediately to assist in the investigation. Our city and police department have made unprecedented strides in combating violent crime, and holding these individual(s) accountable is critical to continuing that progress.”