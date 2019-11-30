× LSU finishes regular season undefeated behind record-setting game from Burrow

Baton Rouge, La. — LSU cruised past Texas A&M in their regular season finale 50-7, in a game where the Tigers dominated on both sides of the ball. Questions about their defense were answered by holding the Aggies to 169 yards of offense, 2 of 13 on third down and one touchdown. The Tiger defense also had 3 interceptions and sacked Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond 6 times.

Making the defense’s job easier was the quick start LSU got out to behind quarterback Joe Burrow. The Tigers scored on their first 5 drives of the game, holding a 31-0 lead at the break. They continued to keep their foot on the gas after the break with two more touchdowns and a safety to bring them to the 50-spot on the Aggies.

Burrow finished the night 23-32 for 352 yards and 3 touchdowns. His main target was Ja’Marr Chase, who finished just shy of 200 yards receiving with 197 on 7 catches and a pair of touchdowns. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was their leading rusher with 87 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. Not to be overlooked in the scoring department, freshman kicker Cade York drilled two field goals from 50+ yards (51 and 50).

LSU improves to (12-0, 8-0 SEC) and now looks ahead to their next game– the SEC Championship game against Georgia on Saturday in Atlanta.