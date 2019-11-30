× Half: LSU 31, Texas A&M 0

Baton Rouge, La. — You knew it was on for LSU, when Joe Burrow ran out onto the field for their pre-game senior night ceremony wearing his #9 jersey with “Burreaux” on the back. The crowd erupted and never quieted. In turn, the Tigers came out firing on all cylinders to take a 31-0 lead into the locker room.

LSU wasted no time getting on the board, receiving the opening kick-off and marching 75 yards on 6 plays and scoring on a 5-yard Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown just 2:10 into the game. That marked their 54th offensive touchdown this season that was scored on a drive that was under 3 minutes.

After that, the Tigers scored touchdowns on each of their next 4 drives. Burrow hit Justin Jefferson for a 12-yard score and then found Ja’Marr Chase on a 78-yard bomb to cap-off a 3 touchdown opening quarter. In the second it was Ty Davis-Price in for a 4-yard score then Cade York drilled a 51-yard field goal. They didn’t punt until their 6th drive of the game with 1:19 left in the first half.

At the break, Burrow is 12-18 for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns. He’s been sacked 3 times. Ja’Marr Chase leads the way with 147 yards on 4 catches and a touchdown, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads the ground attack with 62 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.

LSU has 324 total yards of offense compared to just 40 from the Aggies.

Texas A&M will receive the ball to start the second half.