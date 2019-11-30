Half: LSU 31, Texas A&M 0

Posted 7:35 PM, November 30, 2019, by

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 30: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to the start a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Baton Rouge, La. — You knew it was on for LSU, when Joe Burrow ran out onto the field for their pre-game senior night ceremony wearing his #9 jersey with “Burreaux” on the back. The crowd erupted and never quieted. In turn, the Tigers came out firing on all cylinders to take a 31-0 lead into the locker room.

LSU wasted no time getting on the board, receiving the opening kick-off and marching 75 yards on 6 plays and scoring on a 5-yard Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown just 2:10 into the game. That marked their 54th offensive touchdown this season that was scored on a drive that was under 3 minutes.

After that, the Tigers scored touchdowns on each of their next 4 drives. Burrow hit Justin Jefferson for a 12-yard score and then found Ja’Marr Chase on a 78-yard bomb to cap-off a 3 touchdown opening quarter. In the second it was Ty Davis-Price in for a 4-yard score then Cade York drilled a 51-yard field goal. They didn’t punt until their 6th drive of the game with 1:19 left in the first half.

At the break, Burrow is 12-18 for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns. He’s been sacked 3 times. Ja’Marr Chase leads the way with 147 yards on 4 catches and a touchdown, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads the ground attack with 62 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.

LSU has 324 total yards of offense compared to just 40 from the Aggies.

Texas A&M will receive the ball to start the second half.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.