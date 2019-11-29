There’s snow place like home for the holidays. Unless it’s Fulton Street in New Orleans for the Segura Family, plus Dalton Bush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's a miracle.

A miracle on Fulton Street in New Orleans.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says you'll need to bundle up and wear gloves for this holiday miracle.

Snow.

Snow every day during the holidays.

That's "snow" in quotation marks.

And the snow simply sets the foundation for a holiday dream in downtown New Orleans.

The dream includes a giant gingerbread set up in the lobby of Harrah's Hotel.

For all you need to know about the Miracle on Fulton Street, just click right here, please.