× Storms Saturday night but a decent weekend overall

A cold front will bring a line of rain and storms through the area Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has part of the area under a Slight Risk outlook for severe weather which is level 2 on a scale of 5. The rest of the area is in the Marginal Risk outlook which is a level 1 threat.

At the moment the main risks looks to be a strong wind gust or isolated tornado. This would likely be occurring before you wake up Sunday so have a way to get warnings if they are issued. Interestingly most forecast models weaken the line as it is moving in, similar to what we saw on Wednesday morning. In this scenario severe weather would be less likely.

This will be a situation we sometimes see where the chance of storms developing is lower than the chance of one producing severe weather should it develop. Again stay aware of weather conditions Saturday night.

Otherwise warm and spring-like Saturday with upper 70s and then cooler Sunday with upper 60s behind the front.