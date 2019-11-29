Saints NFC South champs merch hits stores

METAIRIE, LA — Last night, the Saints wrapped up the NFC South championship after avenging the team’s previous loss this season to the Atlanta Falcons. The Thanksgiving night game was in Atlanta, and the Saints won 26-18.

The following morning, the team’s NFC South championship merchandise hit store shelves, just in time for Black Friday shopping. And it’s clear that the team has higher aspirations than winning the division.

The South is not Enough

The message, along with the designation of 2019 NFC South champions, is “The South is Not Enough.”

We visited the Academy Sports on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie. The store opened at 6:00 in the morning on Black Friday. Workers say they had a couple dozen people waiting in line.

To get a better look at this season’s NFC South championship gear, click your way through the photo gallery at the top of this page.