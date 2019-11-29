× Road woes: Tulane hopes to end those at SMU

Tulane has won only one road game this season, and lost four of its last five games.

The Wave hopes to erase both of those trends Saturday at 3 pm at SMU. It is the season finale for both teams. SMU, 9-2, is a 3.5 point favorite over Tulane, 6-5.

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz said a win at SMU would be big for the program.

SMU, in five home games, has scored 49, 47, 43, 45, and 59 points.

Quarterback Shane Beuchele has thrown for 3,446 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Game time is 3:00 pm in Dallas. The game will be televised on ESPN U.