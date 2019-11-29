Road woes: Tulane hopes to end those at SMU

Posted 1:37 PM, November 29, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tulane Green Wave takes the field before a game against the Houston Cougars at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tulane has won only one road game this season, and lost four of its last five games.

The Wave hopes to erase both of those trends Saturday at 3 pm at SMU. It is the season finale for both teams. SMU, 9-2, is a 3.5 point favorite over Tulane, 6-5.

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz said a win at SMU would be big for the program.

Data pix.

SMU, in five home games, has scored 49, 47, 43, 45, and 59 points.

Quarterback Shane Beuchele has thrown for 3,446 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Game time is 3:00 pm in Dallas. The game will be televised on ESPN U.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.