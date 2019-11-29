Revenge, or just the next game on the schedule? Tigers face Aggies in BR Saturday night

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Kellen Mond #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies rushes past Micah Baskerville #23 of the LSU Tigers in overtime at Kyle Field on November 24, 2018 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The wound has had a year to fester.

Now top ranked LSU, 11-0, has a chance for revenge, when the Tigers host Texas A&M Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

Kickoff is 6:05 pm.

Last November, LSU lost to A&M 74-72 in seven overtimes. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said that was last year.

LSU is number in the Associated Press poll for the 5th straight week.

Joe Burrow is three TD's shy of the SEC record for touchdown passes in a season held by Drew Lock of Missouri.

Texas A&M, 7-4, will play a top ranked team for the third time this season.

