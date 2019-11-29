× Revenge, or just the next game on the schedule? Tigers face Aggies in BR Saturday night

The wound has had a year to fester.

Now top ranked LSU, 11-0, has a chance for revenge, when the Tigers host Texas A&M Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

Kickoff is 6:05 pm.

Last November, LSU lost to A&M 74-72 in seven overtimes. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said that was last year.

LSU is number in the Associated Press poll for the 5th straight week.

Joe Burrow is three TD's shy of the SEC record for touchdown passes in a season held by Drew Lock of Missouri.

Texas A&M, 7-4, will play a top ranked team for the third time this season.

LSU is favored by 17.