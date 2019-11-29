New Orleans Folk Art Designer Makes Oprah’s O-List for Holiday Shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- It's that time of year again when shoppers are making their lists and checking them twice. Twist reporter, Peyton LoCicero tell us about a locally created gift that made it to Oprah Winfrey's O-list.

Millions of people turn to Oprah for help to find that perfect, must have gift. Well this year, if you are trying to shop local but, you still want to shop from Oprah's O-list, not to worry. Just turn to page 62 and you'll find a unique item that is made right here in Louisiana.

"My Clementine Hunter Christmas ornament collection just made Oprah's List."

Going on 30 years of being enamored by Clementine Hunter's artwork, Doug Gitter is going from being a long time collector to becoming a creator. Now, he is sharing his passion with others.

"Clementine, not only did she work the fields post slavery but, she watched a whole "way of life" change in her life time. She was the only American artists to not only capture but also record what that early life was like," explained Doug Gitter, designer and creator of the Clementine Hunter Christmas ornament collection.

Calling the ornament a "Sphere of Influence, Oprah fell in love with Gitter's Work."

"I simply sent Oprah Winfrey a set of the ornaments, knowing that she was a passionate collector of Clementine Hunter's original artwork and Adam Glassman reached out to me. He said, 'Doug, not only does Oprah want these for her tree but, she also wants to put these on her O-list," Gitter shared. "I was just blown away. It is one of the greatest achievements of a designers career to be featured on Oprah's list."

No two ornaments are alike. Each on is hand blown, skillfully crafted and inspired by Clementine's original works.

"Each piece portrays what plantation life was like in America prior to mechanization was coming to agriculture," said Gitter.

The ornament are on sale now at local retail shops and online.

What's New

Oprah.com

Gitter Gallery