FNF Scholar Athlete: Dalton Baglio

New Orleans -- It's a family affair for Jesuit's Dalton Baglio, whose dad is on the Blue Jays' coaching staff as their defensive coordinator. A lot of what Baglio has learned about football has come from him.

"That it's a tough sport," Baglio said. "Not everybody can do it but once you get into it, it makes you a better person."

Baglio has been a 3-year starter for Jesuit and has seen the lessons he's learned on the football field carry over to every facet of his life.

"It made me more determined in all aspects of life," Baglio said. "The determination goes from the field, to the classroom and all aspects of student life at school."

Outside of football, Dalton is a member of several clubs, including campus ministry, the Spanish and National Honor Society and Big Brother to name a few. He does all of this while maintaining a 4.1 GPA.

"I've got fantastic kids here," Jesuit Head Football Coach Mark Songy. "They put everything in the right order. These guys are students first and they really take that seriously."

Baglio said his favorite subject is science-- specifically physics.

