Ed-itorial Podcast: LSU sits at number 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed talks Tigers as LSU sits at number 2 in the College Football Playoff polls.

Number 1 Ohio State has the best ranked defense in college football today, but LSU has other things that Ed things sets this remarkable team apart.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

Thanks for tuning in!