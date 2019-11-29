Ed-itorial Podcast: LSU sits at number 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings

Posted 2:02 PM, November 29, 2019, by

ed daniels editorial

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed talks Tigers as LSU sits at number 2 in the College Football Playoff polls.

Number 1 Ohio State has the best ranked defense in college football today, but LSU has other things that Ed things sets this remarkable team apart.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

Thanks for tuning in!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.