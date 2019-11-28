The Superdome’s Chef is making a “dirty bird” turkey for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Earlier this football season, the Saints sadly fell short and lost to the Atlanta Falcons. Tonight, it is time for revenge as they have a rematch.

The Chef at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is cooking up a dirty bird turkery for "Saintsgiving" called the "Dixie Beer Can Turkey" also known as the "Revenge Turkey."

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez gets a cooking lesson in how to fry up a dirty bird at the Dome this Thanksgiving!

Chef Lenny Martinsen, Executive Chef with Centerplate for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Smoothie King Center is cooking up his "Dixie Beer Can Turkey" and it is one dirty bird!

"We got to make a rub with Zatarain's Creole Seasoning, and then we are going to mix our favorite beverage, Dixie Beer with the seasoning to make a paste. After that, we rub the turkey with the paste, and we make sure we put the rub inside the turkey cavity too," Chef Lenny said.

Because the Saints are playing the Falcons, we got to make this bird extra dirty!

"You then put the Dixie Beer Can inside the turkey," he said.

And for more flavor add some more beer to the outside of the turkey.

You then put the turkey in the oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes per pound.

"It's easy to make, Who Dat, Chef said.

The Saints take on the Falcons tonight at 7:20 p.m. in Atlanta.