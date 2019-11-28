Thanksgiving Dish: Shrimp and Oyster Dressing

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Shrimp and oysters come together in one dish! We have the recipe for this fantastic holiday dressing! Thanksgiving Dish With a Twist courtesy of Chef Chris Vazquez of Red fish Grill! This recipe is made fresh and will have your guests licking their fingers clean!

Follow the recipe below to recreate this ultimate seafood-lovers dish!

RED FISH GRILL

LOCATION: 115 Bourbon St

Shrimp and Oyster Dressing

Use ramekins or clear glass to separate each ingredient ○ Note: No plastics

Cooking Steps:

● In a medium saucepan, saute butter, garlic, onions, celery and portabella mushrooms.

● In a large bowl [clear – to see ingredients], mix the sourdough bread, beaten egg, oysters, oyster liquor, shrimp, sage, thyme, oregano, salt, black pepper, cayenne, white pepper, chili powder. Then put all in a dutchoven, preferably a Le Creuset.

● Have B&B plates and forks to serve a spoonful of stuffing to host.

● Have a glass of wine to toast, with host, to Thanksgiving!