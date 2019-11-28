× Restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day

NEW ORLEANS– Do you need a last minute place to eat on Thanksgiving Day?

We have a list of restaurants that will be open and serving Thanksgiving Dinner.

Please call ahead because seating will be limited.

Here’s the list:

Brennan’s

Broussard’s

Commander’s Palace

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Dakota Restaurant

Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse

Domenica

Galatoire’s

Gio’s Villa Vancheri

Jack Rose

Luke

Manning’s

Muriel’s

Nathan’s Restaurant

Palace Cafe

Ralph’s on the Park

SoBou

The Chimes Covington

The Country Club

The Grill Room

The Roosevelt Hotel

Tujague’s

Happy thanksgiving from WGNO.com