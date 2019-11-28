Restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day

Posted 3:56 AM, November 28, 2019, by , Updated at 03:57AM, November 28, 2019

NEW ORLEANS– Do you need a last minute place to eat on Thanksgiving Day?

We have a list of restaurants that will be open and serving Thanksgiving Dinner.

Please call ahead because seating will be limited.

Here’s the list:

  • Brennan’s
  • Broussard’s
  • Commander’s Palace
  • Copeland’s of New Orleans
  • Dakota Restaurant
  • Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse
  • Domenica
  • Galatoire’s
  • Gio’s Villa Vancheri
  • Jack Rose
  • Luke
  • Manning’s
  • Muriel’s
  • Nathan’s Restaurant
  • Palace Cafe
  • Ralph’s on the Park
  • SoBou
  • The Chimes Covington
  • The Country Club
  • The Grill Room
  • The Roosevelt Hotel
  • Tujague’s

 

