Restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day
NEW ORLEANS– Do you need a last minute place to eat on Thanksgiving Day?
We have a list of restaurants that will be open and serving Thanksgiving Dinner.
Please call ahead because seating will be limited.
Here’s the list:
- Brennan’s
- Broussard’s
- Commander’s Palace
- Copeland’s of New Orleans
- Dakota Restaurant
- Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse
- Domenica
- Galatoire’s
- Gio’s Villa Vancheri
- Jack Rose
- Luke
- Manning’s
- Muriel’s
- Nathan’s Restaurant
- Palace Cafe
- Ralph’s on the Park
- SoBou
- The Chimes Covington
- The Country Club
- The Grill Room
- The Roosevelt Hotel
- Tujague’s
Happy thanksgiving from WGNO.com