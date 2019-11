× NOPD searches for woman missing in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for help in locating a woman reported as missing in the French Quarter.

Police say that 24-year-old Danielle Smith was last seen by friends in the 900 block of Decatur Street around 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday night.

She has not been seen since and her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.