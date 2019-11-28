× NOPD investigates 9th Ward homicide

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Gordon and North Robertson streets.

At about 6:45 p.m., the NOPD received a call of a shooting at the location.

NOPD Fifth District officers arrived at the scene and discovered an unresponsive male victim lying in the road and suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.