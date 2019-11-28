× Nice Thanksgiving weather!

A nice day of weather is on the way for your Thanksgiving. Temperatures are starting in the mid to upper 50s around most of the area. We will continue to warm into the mid 60s by lunchtime around noon. After that mostly in the upper 60s, 66-68, through the afternoon.

Look for scattered cloud cover through the day which may add a little bit of a chill to the air without the full sun. Otherwise though very nice.

We stay dry for your Black Friday with highs around 70. A big warm up on the way Saturday with upper 70s ahead of the next front which will move through Saturday night into early Sunday morning.