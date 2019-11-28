× Halftime: Saints 17, Falcons 9

Atlanta, Ga. — The Saints lead the Falcons 17-9 at the half, with nearly everything going their way. Taysom Hill has been doing it all for the Saints, starting on the Falcons opening drive. He blocked their first punt and then four plays later, he scored on a 3-yard touchdown reception and then he scored his second touchdown with 1:53 to play in the half on a 30-yard run. So far Hill has 30 yards on the one carry, plus 12 yards on 2 catches and the pair of touchdowns.

Drew Brees is 11-15 for 147 yards and a touchdown pass. Jared Cook is their leading receiver with 85 yards on 3 catches, but did have a critical drop in the endzone, that led to the Saints settling for a field goal.

It was a good thing for the Saints that their offense got out to a fast start, because their defense was racking-up penalties in the first half adding-up to 72 yards. Eli Apple was called for two defensive pass interference penalties in the first quarter alone.

It’s been a rough day for Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, who’s missed an extra point and a 42-yard field goal late in the second quarter. He made a 45-yarder right before the half to cut the deficit from 11 to 8.

The Saints will get the ball to start the second half.