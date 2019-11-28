Davis leads Lakers to win over Pelicans

Posted 1:57 AM, November 28, 2019, by
Data pix.

New Orleans -- The Lakers came back to beat the Pelicans 114-110 Wednesday night, fittingly sealing the win on 3 foul shots from Anthony Davis in his return to New Orleans. AD finished with a season-high 41 points.

"It just happened to work out that way," Davis said. "I just wanted to get the win. It was a great game. Guys competed on both sides of the ball. We competed and I think from my perspective, everybody in the world that's all they wanted-- a game like that. Two good teams going at it. Obviously, I wouldn't say tension, but it's what everybody wanted to see and it was fun. It was fun to me. I had a great time and most importantly I'm just glad we got the win."

"AD didn't do anything we hadn't already seen for the last 7 years," said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry. "He's a great player. It's a tough match-up for anyone and when you have LeBron out on the floor with you it becomes a real difficult match-up. Like I said, I thought we did a good job defensively. The last 6 minutes of the game is where we got ourselves in trouble. That's where the separation came from and us losing the lead and then had to play catch-up the last 6 minutes."

Round two between AD and his former team is just around the corner, about 5 weeks away, when the Pelicans travel to LA on January 3.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.