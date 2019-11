Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Yes, they're off.

They are the horses on the track in New Orleans.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is playing the ponies.

It's the start of the season at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

It's a tradition in New Orleans that the big day is Thanksgiving Day.

That's when 10,000 people show up.

And they dress up.

From head to toe.

It's a show of fashion.

And it's a show of really good food.

The horses run in New Orleans through the end of March.