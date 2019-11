Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Master P visited the WGNO studio this morning to talk about his upcoming community service work in the New Orleans area.

For the past 21 years, Master P has been giving away free food during the holidays, and this year is no different.

This afternoon, the elderly are invited to visit Big Poppa Burgers in Harvey for a hot meal.

"These are the people that raised us," he said. "These people was here before us, they paved the way for us. We can't forget about them."