The Elms Mansion celebrating 150th anniversary

NEW ORLEANS– The landmark and historic Elms Mansion on St. Charles Avenue will celebrate its 150th anniversary in December.

The Elms Mansion will celebrate its anniversary with a special event showcasing the Elm’s historic importance to the city. The Elms Mansion is now one of the city’s premier event spaces.

The Elms Mansion was built 150 years ago in 1869 by Watson Van Benthuysen II. This Garden District Italianate landmark was reborn in 1969 as a special event space, so they are also observing its 50th anniversary as an event mansion.

The Elms family is only the third family to own this magnificent home, which is owned and operated by the brother and sister team of Tom and Faith Roche.

December 5th will be the night they celebrate their 150th anniversary. Many of the city’s most renowned vendors and guests will join together to create a magical night celebrating this spectacular venue.

The Elms Mansion occupies approximately one-half of an acre fronting St. Charles Avenue.