Thanksgiving Dish: Dreamsicle Balsamic Mash Potato

NEW ORLEANS, LA – A mash potato infused with an orange, creamy burst of flavor! We have the recipe for the Balsamic Dreamsicle Mash Potato! Thanksgiving Dish With a Twist courtesy of Chef Joel White of Bakery Bar! This recipe will leave your guests wanting more!

Follow the recipe below to recreate this unique dish for your holiday!

BAKERY BAR

LOCATION: 1179 Annunciation St

Balsamic Dreamsicle Mash Potato

10 large russet potatoes

1/2 pound unsalted butter

1 pint heavy cream

1 orange zested and juiced

1 12 oz bottle root beer

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper (to taste)

Throw your potatoes diced or whole (diced will cook faster) into your salted pot of water and bring to a boil. Cook potatoes until they are talking apart

In a smaller saute pot combine root beer, sugar, and balsamic vinegar. Bring mixture to a boil and then drop to a simmer for about 15 minutes. When glaze is ready it should coat a spoon, or set up on a cool plate if drizzled on. Once the glaze is reduced remove from pot, let cool, and start on the orange cream mixture.

Combine butter, cream, orange zest and juice. Heat cream on medium until butter melts and zest incorporates, but try not to bring to a boil. By the time this is finished your potatoes should be pretty close to finished. Strain finished potatoes and return to boiling pot. Add orange cream mixture in thirds until the potatoes are as creamy and saturated as you like. Having extra cream is a good thing for the reheating if the potatoes.

Add salt and pepper to your personal liking, and drizzle balsamic glaze on your plated potatoes or leave on the side for your guests.