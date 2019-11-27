NOPD looking for man with special needs last seen on Bourbon Street

Johnny Anthony Carter

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing man with special needs who was last seen on Bourbon Street last weekend.

Thirty-eight-year-old Johnny Anthony Carter was last seen around midnight on November 23 in the 400 block of Bourbon.

Carter, who has been described as having special needs, is about 5’11” and weighs about 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a “hip hop outfit” with a “do-rag” tied around his head, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on Johnny Anthony Carter’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504)658-6080.

400 block of Bourbon Street

