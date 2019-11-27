× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Instant Oatmeal Cups!

Cool weather can have us craving a warm breakfast, and if we’re pressed for time, grab & go oatmeal cups can be an easy solution. Some are better than others; the sugar and protein vary widely – so in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on best and worst of heat + eat oatmeal and hot cereals.

LOVE IT!

Wild Friends Oats and Nut Butter Almond Cranberry

360 calories, 20 grams fat, 2 grams sat fat, 30 mg sodium, 37 grams carbs, 4 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar (3 grams added sugar), 12 grams protein

Ingredients: Oat Blend: Gluten free oats, dried cranberries (dried cranberries, cane sugar, sunflower oil), roasted almonds, cinnamon. Nut Butter: Roasted Almonds + Sea Salt

Trader Joe’s Strawberry Raspberry Oatmeal

220 calories, 3.5 grams fat, .5 grams sat fat, 0 mg sodium, 38 grams carbs, 6 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar (blend of added sugar + natural sugar from dried berries), 9 grams protein

Ingredients: Rolled Oats, Brown Sugar, Freeze Dried Strawberries, Freeze Dried Raspberries, Freeze Dried Strawberry Powder, Cinnamon

Trader Joe’s Tart Cherry Chia Pumpkin Seed Oatmeal

230 calories, 6 grams fat, 1 gram sat fat, 80mg sodium, 36 grams carbs, 6 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar (blend of added sugar + natural sugar from dried cherries), 9 grams protein

Ingredients: Rolled Oats, Dried Cherries (Cherries, cane sugar, sunflower oil), Pumpkin Seeds, Chia Seeds, Sea Salt

LIKE IT!

Purely Elizabeth Vibrant Oats

240 calories, 7 grams fat, 3 grams sat fat, 160 mg sodium, 35 grams carbs, 7 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar (blend of added sugar + natural sugar from berries), 8 grams protein

Ingredients: Organic Gluten-Free Oats, Purely Elizabeth Original Ancient Grain Granola (Organic Gluten-Free Oats, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Raw Virgin Coconut Oil, Organic Sunflower Seeds, Organic Puffed Amaranth, Organic Millet Flakes, Organic Quinoa Flakes, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Cinnamon, Salt), Blueberries (blueberries, sugar, sunflower oil), Organic Coconut Milk Powder (Organic Coconut Milk, Organic Tapioca Maltodextrin, Organic Gum Acacia), Freeze Dried Blueberry Pieces, Organic Flax Seeds, Organic Quinoa Flakes, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Coconut Sugar, Blue Spirulina Powder (Blue Spirulina, Tapioca Maltodextrin), Organic Amaranth Puffs, Sea Salt, Blueberry Powder, Lemon Powder (lemon, silicon dioxide).

Think Thin Berry Crumble Bowl

190 calories, 2.5 grams fat, 0 grams sat fat, 140 mg sodium, 33 grams carbs, 6 grams fiber, 10 grams sugar (blend of added sugar + natural sugar from dried blueberries), 10 grams protein

Ingredients: Whole Grain Blend (Rolled Oats, Steel Cut Oats, Red Quinoa), Cane Sugar, Soy Protein Isolate, Chicory Root Fiber, Dried Blueberries, Natural Flavor (Contains Milk), Ascorbic Acid (Promotes Color Retention), Chia Seeds, Sea Salt, Probiotic Cultures (Bacillus Coagulans GBI-30 6086).

Quaker’s Honey and Almonds

190 calories, 4 grams fat, .5 grams sat fat, 180 mg sodium, 34 grams carbs, 5 grams fiber, 10 grams sugar (mostly added sugar), 7 grams protein

Ingredients: Whole grain oats, sugar, roasted almonds, whey protein isolate, maltodextrin, salt, natural flavor, honey, soy lecithin.

HATE IT!

Dave’s Naturals Cinnamon Raisin Overnight Oats

220 calories, 3.5 grams fat, 0.5 grams sat fat, 80 mg sodium, 43 grams carbs, 6 grams fiber, 12 grams sugar (blend of added sugar + natural sugar from raisins), 8 grams protein

Ingredients: Organic Whole Grain Oats, Raisins, Organic Cane Sugar, Chia Seeds, Oat Bran, Cinnamon, Natural Flavor, Sea Salt

Quaker’s Apple and Cinnamon

160 calories, 2 grams fat, .5 grams sat fat, 140 mg sodium, 33 grams carbs, 4 grams fiber, 11 grams sugar (mostly added sugar), 4 grams protein

Ingredients: Whole grain oats, sugar, dried apples, natural flavor, cinnamon, salt.

Quaker’s Maple and Brown Sugar

180 calories, 2.5 grams fat, .5 grams sat fat, 260 mg sodium, 33 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 14 grams sugar (nearly all is added sugar), 4 grams protein

Ingredients: Whole grain oats, sugar, salt, natural flavor.

