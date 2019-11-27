× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen | Cranberry Chocolate Chip Cookies | GF, low carb

Holiday indulgences can still be 100% guilt-free – and good for you! – with these festive chocolate chip cookies by Ben McLauchlin, inspired by his Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe in the Eat Fit Cookbook.

Chocolate Chip Cranberry Cookies

Makes 24 Cookies

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups almond flour

1 teaspoon gelatin

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ tsp cinnamon

6 tablespoons unsalted butter (room temperature), divided

1/3 cup Brown Swerve

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg (room temperature)

½ cup dark chocolate or bittersweet chips or chips of choice

3/4 cup walnut pieces

Cranberry Swirl, inspired from the Cranberry Cheesecake Pie

1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries

1/8 cup Swerve, Granular

¼ cup water

½ tsp lemon zest

Instructions:

Make cranberry swirl: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring the cranberries and water to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until cranberries have popped and can be easily mashed, about 7 minutes. Stir in Swerve and lemon zest and mash up a little. Set aside to cool.

Cookie Instructions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper and set aside. Mix almond flour, gelatin, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and baking soda together in a medium bowl and set aside.

Heat four tablespoons of butter in a sauce pan over low heat until melted. Pour into stand mixer bowl or a large bowl. Add remaining two tablespoons of room temperature butter to the melted butter.

On medium speed, beat butter, Brown Swerve, and vanilla until creamy. Add egg and beat until combined. Gradually beat in flour mixture until combined. Stir milk into cookie dough until evenly mixed. Fold in chocolate chips and walnuts. Gently fold in cranberry swirl.

Using a heaping tablespoon or cookie scoop to scoop dough onto cookie sheet. Bake for 12-14 minutes. Remove from oven, and don’t touch them – let them cool completely on the cookie sheet and the cookie will remain soft and gooey inside yet crunchy on the outside.

Per serving: 110 calories, 10 grams fat, 3 grams saturated fat, 70 mg sodium, 8 grams carbohydrate (1 gram net carb), 3 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 3 grams protein

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her articles in Thrive Global! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.