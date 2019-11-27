Don’t Even Trip DREAM Foundation feeds 200 families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- DJ Ro grew up in the Lower 9th Ward and for over 25 years he has been one of the top DJ's in town on Q-93 radio.

Every year his Don't Even Trip DREAM Foundation makes a way for needy families to have a Thanksgiving dinner and today they provided 200 meals.

DJ Ro says, "This is actually where I started DJ'ing and we used to throw block parties, feed the community, and I'm just trying to keep that going through the foundation and do it bigger this time with partners. We're blessed man this is our 9th year in the 9th Ward. It feels good- a very special year.

Chi Nguyen of Cajun Seafood sponsors the event annually and said, "Me and DJ feel like we need to do something for the community, in the Lower 9th and it's a positive thing and people come out and have a good Thanksgiving."

DJ Ro continued, "I feel proud to say I'm from the 9th Ward and to see some of the people that I grew up with able to come back. Everybody's seen the work that I've put in all these years man I advanced and got on the radio and just advanced my career and I think they're proud and I'm proud as well to come back and give something back to my own community. The thing that I like about it most is that I'm trying to get the rappers and the entertainers involved in doing foundation and service work. It's very important and helps keep your balanced and it keeps you humble"