Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wonders if New Orleans kids are ready to gather together for Thanksgiving.

Wild Bill's got the holiday questions.

Wild Bill's got the holiday wardrobe.

And there are smarter kids than the kidsĀ at International School of Louisiana, Audubon Charter School and Ben Franklin Elementary.

Wild Bill is thankful this Thanksgiving to all the folks at Carl Mack Presents for making him into more a turkey than nature already did.