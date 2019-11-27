× City say Hard Rock hotel implosion is too dangerous

NEW ORLEANS– New Orleans City Leaders now say that they will no go through with a plan to implode the partially collapsed Hard Rock hotel structure.

The city is now looking at a plan from 1031 Canal Development LLC, the owners of the structure, that would involve demolishing the building piece by piece.

That company says that they have been advised by demolition experts that an implosion would create a debris field that would extend beyond the perimeter of the structure and affect too many of the surrounding buildings in the area.

1031 Canal Development LLC also says that their plan to demolish the structure would also provide a better opportunity to recover the bodies of two construction workers that were trapped in the collapse.

NOFD Superintendent Mike McConnell says that the City is currently studying the company’s proposed demolition plan, but no permits to begin have been issued at this time.

McConnell says that if the permits are approved, demolition could begin as early as next week.