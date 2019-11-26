We’re number 2: Ohio State jumps LSU in College Football Playoff rankings

Posted 6:23 PM, November 26, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 10: Justin Jefferson #2 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

LSU’s run atop the College Football playoff rankings has ended.

Tuesday night, Ohio State jumped over LSU for the top spot.

Clemson is number three, Georgia four, and Alabama five.

The rest of the top ten was Utah, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Baylor, and Penn State.

The rankings are decided by the voting of a 13 member panel. CFP committee chair Rob Mullens said Ohio State was the more complete team.

“It was probably the complete team piece.”

Mullens said Ohio State’s defense has been better than LSU’s. Ohio State leads the nation in scoring defense, allowing 10.50 points per game. LSU is 42nd, allowing 23.50 points per game.

LSU, 11-0, hosts Texas A&M Saturday night in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are 17 point favorites.

 

