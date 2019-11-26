Thanksgiving Dish: Sweet Potato Pecan Cupcake

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Sweet potato pecan cupcakes! Thanksgiving Dish With a Twist courtesy of Chef Jenny Pacaccio of Sweet Life Bakery! Topped with cream cheese icing! You need this dessert on your table for Thanksgiving!

Follow the recipe below to recreate this tasty dish for your Thanksgiving spread!

SWEET LIFE BAKERY

LOCATION: 6268 Vicksburg St

Sweet Potato Pecan Cupcakes

8 oz brown sugar

3/4 c oil

2 whole eggs

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp salt

5 1/2 oz ap flour

4 oz pecans

8 oz shredded sweet potatoes

mix oil and brown sugar

add in eggs

add in dry ingredients

add in pecans and sweet potatoes