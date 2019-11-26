Test Kitchen Taylor: Thanksgiving Dessert Drumsticks!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's a dessert masquerading as a main course! Test Kitchen Taylor is making Turkey Drumsticks that you eat for dessert.

Thanksgiving Dessert Drumsticks

10 pretzel rods (thick but short ones or you can take long ones and snap them in half)

20 soft caramels

melting chocolate

Place caramels in microwave 6 at a time for 20 seconds until soft and malleable, but not melted. If need be, let them cool a little before handling.

Wrap two around one end of a pretzel rod, forming a drumstick or teardrop shape.

Dip in melting chocolate and let cool until firm.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!