× Spring returns ahead of cold front

A big difference Tuesday morning from 24 hours before. After some mid 30s to start the day on Monday most of the area is 20-25 degrees warmer this morning with 50s and 60s. This is due to southerly flow moving in ahead of a cold front.

That front is going to move through Wednesday morning. Out ahead of it moisture is increasing and will bring the chance for showers through the day. Look for spotty showers starting later this morning and through the day. While these will be individual cells and not a line there will still be quite a few of them. Expect cloudy conditions with mid to upper 70s through the afternoon.

The main line of rain and storms with the front will move through Wednesday morning followed by drier conditions late morning into the afternoon.