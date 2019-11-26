Puttin’ on Christmas at the Ritz Carlton with new ‘SS Bingle’ gingerbread tugboat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Ritz is puttin' on Christmas! It looks like a winter wonderland at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans where they've added a new addition to their beautiful Christmas decor.

This year they unveiled the new "SS Bingle" tugboat made out of gingerbread. The "SS Bingle" will be on the first floor for everyone to enjoy.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes us to the Ritz!

"The "SS Bingle" is a gingerbread tugboat made completely out of gingerbread and confections. It is a nod to the economic and cultural importance of New Orleans' location on the Mississippi River," Annie Jones, Communications Manager at Ritz-Carlton New Orleans said.

"The base is made by the New Orleans Scenic Opera Association that builds the sets for the New Orleans Opera. Our pastry chefs covered it completely with gingerbread and candy to really set it off and make it beautiful," Jones said.

Because the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans is where the historic Maison Blanche building once was, of course "Mr. Bingle" the Maison Blanche mascot is this gingerbread tuboat's captain!

Last year on the 3rd floor of the Ritz-Carlton they built a gingerbread streetcar, and this will be the second year they have the deliciously decorated streetcar once again. The streetcar is made of gingerbread, candy canes, and gum drops!

Lots of famous faces are on the gingerbread streetcar including: Drew Brees, Gayle Benson, Dr. John, Big Freedia, Ashley Longshore, Ella Brennan, Ellen Degeneres, Jeremy Davenport, and Zion Williamson.

"We have to make the decorations bigger, brighter, and more exciting every year," Jones said.

Another treat that the Ritz will be offering is a brand new "Bingle Bar" where guests can walk up and order a to-go drink!