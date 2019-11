× NOPD investigates Central City shooting

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in the Sixth District.

Police say that they were called to a shooting near the intersection of 2nd Street and Dryades.

That where officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111