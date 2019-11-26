NOLA Flavor with Jen Smiley and her Clean Sweet Potato Casserole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jen Smiley is the TOP online food coach. A food coach helps people make foods simple so that they can look and feel their best. She provides goal-setting weekly calls, text/email support, meal plans, and accountability.

Grocery shopping and meal planning are often confusing with so many brands/options. Jen Smiley suggests the clean brands to buy and cleaner solutions to your recipes. Whether you are grocery shopping, restaurant dining or cooking, Jen is here to help you eat clean fewer preservatives, less sugars and additives.

Her twelve-week program develops with you so that you are able to understand, supervise and select foods on your own. There are lots of ethical companies out there providing real, whole foods, and we want to teach you about them.

You can find Jen on Instagram @GetJenSmiley. There is a coaching application link in her bio. Once this form is filled out, you will be contacted to set up a facetime consultation and learn how we can help you start to SHINE.

Clean Sweet Potato Casserole

Ingredients:

Filling:

4 tbsp coconut oil, melted, plus more for oiling the baking dish (or 1/2 stick of unsalted butter)

3 to 4 large sweet potatoes (about 1 3/4 pounds), peeled and cubed

1/2 cup coconut milk (full fat) or any other dairy-free milks

1/4 cup coconut sugar, packed

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

Topping:

1/2 cup blanched almond flour

1/2 cup coconut sugar, packed

4 tbsp coconut oil, melted (or 1/2 stick of unsalted butter)

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup chopped pecans

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grease a 2 qt. casserole dish with coconut oil.

2. For the sweet potatoes: Fill the bottom of a steamer pot with 2 inches of water. While waiting

for the water to come to a rapid boil, slice potatoes into 1/2-inch cubes. Steam 12-15 minutes

until potatoes are fork-tender. Drain and cool. Mash the sweet potatoes.

3. Whisk together the butter (or coconut oil), mashed sweet potatoes, coconut milk, coconut

sugar, vanilla, salt and eggs in a large bowl. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.

4. For the topping: Combine the almond flour, coconut sugar, butter (or coconut oil) and salt in a

medium bowl until moist and the mixture clumps together. Stir in the pecans. Spread the

mixture over the top of the sweet potatoes in an even layer. Bake until mostly set in the center

and golden on top, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve hot.