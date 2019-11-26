× Limited Lattimore: Return of Saints corner for Falcons would be big boost

The Saints can win the NFC South with a victory Thursday night in Atlanta.

Their chances of doing so would only be enhanced with the return of cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. Lattimore was limited in practice Tuesday, according to the injury report the club submitted to the NFL.

Three Saints were listed as out on the report. They are fullback Zach Line (knee), and offensive lineman Terron Armstead (ankle), and Andrus Peat (forearm).

Nick Easton has started the last two games in place of Peat at left guard. At left tackle, Patrick Omameh stepped in to replace Armstead when he was injured early in the second quarter.

November 10th, the Falcons registered six quarterback sacks in a 26-9 win over the Saints.

Quarterback Drew Brees was asked about pass protection being a challenge, especially with two starters, out.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saints are seven point favorites over the Falcons. The game kicks off at 7:20 pm central time Thanksgiving night.