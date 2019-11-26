× City may not implode Hard Rock hotel structure

NEW ORLEANS– New Orleans City Leaders may be reconsidering plans to implode the remains of the partially collapsed Hard Rock hotel structure.

The news comes via a post on Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s facebook page.

The post features a recent interview with NOFD Superintendent Tim McConnell in which his says that the owners of the building, 1031 Canal Development, will present an alternate plan for demolishing the partially collapsed structure.

It is unclear what that plan would entail.

Superintendent McConnell went on to say that City Leaders want to demolish the structure in the safest manner possible and they will reconsider a second implosion if they feel it is best for the surrounding community.

1031 Canal development engineers are scheduled to brief the Mayor and other City Leaders on their proposed plan to demolish the building during a Tuesday morning meeting.