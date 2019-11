BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers solidified their domination of the SEC West with a big win last Saturday.

LSU won the SEC West title for the first time since 2011.

Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 188 yards and three scores as top ranked LSU routed Arkansas 56-20 Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

Watch what Coach O has to say about the big win.