Watch 46th annual Bayou Classic kickoff event

NEW ORLEANS – The 46th annual Bayou Classic kicks off this morning.

The annual Thanksgiving week event draws huge crowds to New Orleans to see traditional HBCU rivals the Tigers of Grambling State University and the Jaguars of Southern University.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, members of the New Orleans City Council, and chancellors from both schools are among the dignitaries attending the big kickoff event.

The Bayou Classic takes place Saturday, November 30, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.