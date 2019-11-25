Thanksgiving Dish: Oyster Dressing

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Let’s throw oysters in the dressing! Thanksgiving Dish With a Twist courtesy of Chef Eric Cook of GRIS GRIS! Oyster dressing!
Follow the recipe below to recreate this tasty dish for your Thanksgiving spread!
GRIS GRIS
LOCATION: 1800 Magazine St
Oyster Peacemaker Dressing
8 strips bacon- chopped
1 cup onions-diced
1/2 cup bell peppers-diced
1/2 cup celery-diced
2 cloves garlic-minced
2 pints oysters-drained (reserve liquid)
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
3 green onions-sliced
1 tbsp parsley-finely chopped
1 loaf day old French bread-torn into large pieces
Creole seasoning
Instructions:
1-In a large pan, render bacon over low heat until crispy. Turn heat to medium-high add onions, bell peppers and celery and cook until soft.
2-add garlic and continue cooking for 1-2 minutes.
3-add reserved oyster liquor to pan along with heavy cream. Season with creole seasoning. Allow to simmer for 5-6 minutes. Add oysters.
4-add bread a little at a time until desired consistency is reached.
5-add parmesan, green onions and parsley. Check seasoning once more, adding more if desired.
6-place in pan and serve, or cool and heat in oven when needed.