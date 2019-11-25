Thanksgiving Dish: Oyster Dressing

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Let’s throw oysters in the dressing! Thanksgiving Dish With a Twist courtesy of Chef Eric Cook of GRIS GRIS! Oyster dressing!

Follow the recipe below to recreate this tasty dish for your Thanksgiving spread!

GRIS GRIS

LOCATION: 1800 Magazine St

Oyster Peacemaker Dressing

8 strips bacon- chopped

1 cup onions-diced

1/2 cup bell peppers-diced

1/2 cup celery-diced

2 cloves garlic-minced

2 pints oysters-drained (reserve liquid)

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 green onions-sliced

1 tbsp parsley-finely chopped

1 loaf day old French bread-torn into large pieces

Creole seasoning

Instructions:

1-In a large pan, render bacon over low heat until crispy. Turn heat to medium-high add onions, bell peppers and celery and cook until soft.

2-add garlic and continue cooking for 1-2 minutes.

3-add reserved oyster liquor to pan along with heavy cream. Season with creole seasoning. Allow to simmer for 5-6 minutes. Add oysters.

4-add bread a little at a time until desired consistency is reached.

5-add parmesan, green onions and parsley. Check seasoning once more, adding more if desired.

6-place in pan and serve, or cool and heat in oven when needed.