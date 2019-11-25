Saenger Theatre set to reopen on December 11

NEW ORLEANS – The Saenger Theatre will reopen with an appearance by illusionist Criss Angel.

Angel’s RAW – The Mindfreak Unplugged will come to New Orleans on December 11, marking the grand re-opening of the historic theatre after the roof was damaged by the October 12 collapse of the nearby Hard Rock Hotel.

After Criss Angel, Grammy Award winner Lauren Daigle will perform from December 13 through December 15, and A Christmas Story The Musical will take the stage on December 17 through December 22.

The Saenger Theatre box office will not reopen until December 11.

Until that time, tickets for future Saenger productions will be on sale at the Mahalia Jackson Theater box office on Basin Street.