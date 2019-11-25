Ring, knock, bang, here come the burglars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department is trying to track down a trio of burglary suspects. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The burglary happened on August 21. A doorbell camera recorded the moments when the burglars broke into the Metairie home.

The video shows a man unsuccessfully try to kick down the door. Seconds later, a second suspect takes over and finishes the job. According to deputies, a third suspect remained in the getaway car which is described as a red Hyundai Accent.

The video shows the suspects pretty clearly, but they're wearing masks. Still, the footage is just the latest case in which doorbell cameras record crimes as they're happening.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance video from the Metairie burglary as well as other examples of doorbell cameras recording suspects in the act, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you have information that could help detectives make an arrest, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.