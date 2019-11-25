NOPD looking for missing 10-year-old

Derell Sylvester

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a 10-year-old boy disappeared yesterday while playing along the Lafitte Greenway.

Derell Sylvester was playing with family members to a playground in the 2100 block of St. Louis Street around 3 p.m. on November 24, according to the NOPD.

When Sylvester’s family members returned home around 7 p.m., they noticed that he was missing.

Sylvester hasn’t been seen or heard from since, despite a search of the area.

Sylvester is about 4’8” and weighs about 120 pounds, with black and brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a yellow shirt and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.

2100 block of St. Louis Street

